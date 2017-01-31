TV celeb Mary Tyler Moore’s died due to cardiopulmonary arrest, revealed

Washington, Jan 313 : Actress Mary Tyler Moore’s death has been attributed to cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate.

The document, obtained by etonline.com, also lists aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia (an oxygen deficiency in the tissues) and diabetes mellitus as contributing factors in her death.

Moore was diagnosed with diabetes in her 30s.

She was laid to rest during a private ceremony on January 29 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut.

According to a spokesperson for the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Moore was buried in a multi-plot location “that overlooks a large pond”.

Moore, famed for her role in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, died on January 25 at a Connecticut hospital. She was 80.

