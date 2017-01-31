TV celeb Mary Tyler Moore’s died due to cardiopulmonary arrest, revealed

January 31, 2017 | By :
TV celeb Mary Tyler Moore's died due to cardiopulmonary arrest, revealed

Washington, Jan 313 : Actress Mary Tyler Moore’s death has been attributed to cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate.

The document, obtained by etonline.com, also lists aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia (an oxygen deficiency in the tissues) and diabetes mellitus as contributing factors in her death.

Moore was diagnosed with diabetes in her 30s.

She was laid to rest during a private ceremony on January 29 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut.

According to a spokesperson for the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Moore was buried in a multi-plot location “that overlooks a large pond”.

Moore, famed for her role in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, died on January 25 at a Connecticut hospital. She was 80.

–IANS

nn/vm

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
43 people died and 61 others wounded after heavy rain and floods that took place in Pakistan
Le Mans Series founder’s new Green4U organisation has revealed a mock-up of an electric car
12 people died in the huge fire that engulfed a London Grenfell tower block in north Kensington
13 people have died in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains and deluge in the Northeast
Isabelle Rapin, Swiss-born child neurologist ,who advanced autism broad spectrum of disorders, died in N.Y at 89
RTI query to govt says Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash
Top