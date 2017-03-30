TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar booked for molestation of former employee

Mumbai , Mar. 29: A case of molestation was filed against the ‘The Viral Fever’ CEO Arunabh Kumar on Wednesday following the complaint of a victim at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Police Station.

Earlier on March 14, the TVF had formed a committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kumar.

The TVF had formed an internal committee comprising people from its Human Resource department and administration team.

In its official statement, TVF said, “We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to serve justice for making such false allegations.”

However, a few TVF employees rubbished the allegations of sexual harassment against Kumar.

Meanwhile, many have come forward criticising TVF team for refusing to probe the allegations.

AIB team members Rohan and Tanmay Bhatt also took to Twitter, suggesting the organisation to probe the matter.

Earlier this month around 50 women had come forward on social media and complained against Kumar. However, none of them filed a complaint with the cops.

Due to no victim coming forward to speak about the same, the police was earlier considering dropping the case. (ANI)