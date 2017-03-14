TVF founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar accused of sexually exploiting employee during her two-year stint
New Delhi, March14:The Viral Fever has been known for putting out quality web content over the years. Their Web series Pitchers, Permanent roommates and many more have become popular worldwide.A former employee of TheViralFever (TVF), has accused founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar of sexually exploiting the girl during her two-year stint at the firm.
An ex-employee of the company has written about her experiences with Arunabh in an anonymous blog titles ‘The Indian Uber – That is TVF.’Read her post here-
The alleged victim who calls herself the Indian Fowler after Susan Fowler, the engineer who exposed instances for sexual harassment at Uber on social media last month, detailed the harassment she suffered at TVF “right from Pitchers to Tripling”, two of the company’s productions released in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
The victim writes that at parties Arunabh would try to lift her or would try and fall on her pretending to be drunk. Referring to a particular incident, she wrote that he once walked out of a meeting and called her to take some notes. “I walk up. He says it’s time we do a quickie. I am stunned. And I told him I will go to the police. He said: `Police to meri pocket me hai’.”The 22-year-old has alleged that she first met Arunabh at a Mumbai Cafe where he hired her. They then found out that they were from the same town and became good friends.
The girl had quit the company in 2016 and says that she still gets contacted by their legal team as he had breached her contract.
Soon after the post went viral, two women have come forward backing her claim. In a comment on the original post, Aayushi Agarwal wrote she faced a similar experience at the firm.
Describing the entire Medium post as slanderous, Kumar says: “I unconditionally and unequivocally deny all these allegations. Social media has already declared me an offender, but I am ready to address all the allegations against me. I am open to receiving a police complaint so that I can respond legally as well.TVF is bigger than me and if there is a remote chance that I have done any wrong, let me be persecuted.” But the Medium post is just one of the troubles that Arunabh Kumar now faces. Two more women have since made allegations of having suffered sexual harassment at TVF, one of them by Kumar, who is the largest stake holder at TVF valued at Rs 270 crore.