TVS launches StaR City+ for the festive season

Chennai, Sep 6: TVS Motor Company, India’s leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer, today announced the launch of a new dual tone styled TVS StaR City+ for the festive season.

A company release here said the 110cc motorcycle, which has been a popular stylish performer in its segment, now boasts of new design cues, a striking TVS chrome 3D label along with a stylish black grab rail.

Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President, Marketing (Commuter Motorcycles, Scooter and Corporate Brand), TVS Motor Company said “award-winning TVS StaR City+ has always stood for style with substance, namely power and mileage of 86 kmpl together in an unbeatable package’.

‘Celebrating this amazing combination is the New Special Edition Dual tone StaR City+. This Festive season we expect to see a lot of customers opting to celebrate style with substance’, he added.

The new TVS StaR City+ comes in 3 colours–Black Red, Black Blue and Red Black.

It was priced at Rs 50,800 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) and was available at all TVS showrooms across the State. U