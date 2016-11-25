TVS Motor Company launches IRIDE App to detect vehicle movement and parking location of bike

NewDelhi,Nov25:TVS Motor Company has launched IRIDE, an intelligent, intuitive automobile post sales and service smartphone application to enhance the riding experience for customers. IRIDE monitors the ride parameters of the vehicle during transit which helps customers plan and improve the riding experience while keeping them safe.

Key features of the IRIDE App

App Launch: IRIDE can be launched by the user by tapping the power key thrice

Detecting Vehicle Movement: IRIDE can detect the movement of vehicle and switch between riding and idling mode

Parking location: IRIDE stores the parking location of the vehicle. This allows the user to navigate there

Social: The user can share their riding achievements which includes their top speed, badges among others on their Facebook page

Medical Emergency Tips: IRIDE allows the user to include their key medical details for first aid. It is also equipped with executable first aid animations/Video

Service Booking and reminders: IRIDE allows the user to book a service, upon booking of the service the user gets prior reminders before the due date

Commenting on the launch of the all new customer service platform, JS Srinivasan, Vice President, Sales & Service, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always been lauded for its customer centric approach and it is our endeavour to keep improving our offerings. Designed for the tech-savvy customer, IRIDE is our next step at creating a superior experience for our customers. We are confident that they will be delighted by this initiative as it will amplify their long-term ownership experience.”