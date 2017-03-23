Chennai, Mar 23: Nearly four years after inking a pact with German auto giant BMW for joint development of 250cc-500cc range motorbikes, two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor India has shipped out 310 cc motorcycles and its engine to BMW.

Talking to a group of visiting journalists at its manufacturing facility at Hosur, about 300 km from here, TVS Company President and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said the 310cc motorcycle and the engine was developed jointly with BMW on a common platform and architecture.

He, however, did not the number of units shipped out to BMW from Hosur.

‘It was for BMW to talk about the numbers’, he added.

Both the auto majors signed an agreement in 2013 for jointly developing motorcycles in the 250cc-500cc range to be sold through their respective distribution networks.

Announcing that TVS Motor would be investing about Rs 350 crore during the next fiscal for capacity expansion, Mr Radhakrishnan said it was also planning to launch a new scooter and motorcycle models in 2017-18.