TVS Motor introduces StaR City+ in new Chocolate Gold edition

Bengaluru, May 17: TVS Motor Company, India’s leading two wheeler maker, launched its new ‘Chocolate Gold Edition’ of the 2016 TVS StaR City+ motorcycle on Tuesday.

The Chocolate Gold edition of the TVS StaR City+ will be available along with other premium colours such as Matte Titanium Grey Edition and the Gold Edition model.

Arun Siddharth, Head of Marketing – Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “We believe colours are a testament to the rider’s personality and play a significant role in the purchase decision. With this new edition, we aim to reach out to the stylish yet pragmatic riders who are looking for a dash of style in their ride experience.”

The TVS StaR City+ was lunched in 2014.

The company said that powering the TVS StaR City+ is a 110cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that can churn out 8.30 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm mated to a four-speed gearbox.

Other features of the Motorcycle include digital fuel gauge, long wheelbase, wide rear tyre and an analogue speedometer.

The special Chocolate Gold Edition TVS StaR City+ is priced at Rs. 49,234 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is currently available at select TVS Showrooms across the country, said the company.