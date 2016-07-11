Tweet-archive PostGhost told to shut down by Twitter as it violates policy

PostGhost — a nascent website that kept copies of deleted tweets sent by verified users — has decided to shut operations after micro-blogging site Twitter sent the start-up a notice.

PostGhost kept copies of tweets sent by verified users with more than 10,000 followers, the Verge reported on Monday.

Twitter sent a notice to PostGhost that recording deleted tweets was a violation of the service’s terms.

PostGhost agreed to shut down, with a detailed note to Twitter that such users are “public figures” that should have their tweets recorded.

“We believe that for such prominent verified Twitter users, the public has a right to see their public Twitter history, whether or not they grow to regret the statements they’ve made,” read a statement from PostGhost.

“We created the website postghost.com to provide the public with a more accurate history of public statements made by the most influential public figures on Twitter.”

“Finally, shutting down PostGhost won’t stop people from sharing deleted tweets – but it will make verifying their legitimacy impossible”

“We’re happy to continue a dialog and hopefully work towards a resolution that maintains user privacy while holding public figures accountable. We look forward to your reply.”