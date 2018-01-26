Tweet for tat; Siddaramaiah taunts Amit shah by tweeting he was once a ‘jailbird’

A twitter jibe is happening between BJP president Amit shah and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. During his Parivartan rally in Karnataka, Amit shah said that Karnataka CM cannot stop BJP form the next government and Siddaramaiah is corrupt.

Amit shah tweeted that Siddaramaiah means corruption and corruption means Siddaramaiah during.

Siddaramaiah govt has crossed all limits of corruption. In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and corruption are synonyms. Siddaramaiah means corruption and corruption means Siddaramaiah. pic.twitter.com/2djhWuXmxe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 25, 2018

For this Siddaramaiah tweeted, an ex-jailbird who chose another former jailbird to be his party’s CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies won’t help. People will not believe his #jumlas”.

Says an ex-jail bird who chose another former jail bird to be his party’s CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies wont help. People will not believe his #jumlas https://t.co/R1OW6FiipB — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 26, 2018

Karnataka CM also added that, Amit shah is reading out dated speech during his rally and he is not talking about Mahadayi river dispute.