Tweet to God

If you’re a Social Media user, you probably have your fair share of politicians, news portals, celebrities, business brands, and public figure accounts that you follow to stay informed. But Social Media offers more than useful information and serious stuff. The parody accounts in Social Media, especially Twitter is worth following, to relish little spurts of trivialism and sometimes, thought provoking satire.

The tweet of God is one such parody account that emulates the voice of God. The tweet of God makes sarcastic replies whenever someone, especially the celebrities mention God. Reading through this Twitter account makes you feel that the almighty would have replied the same way- this account holder tweets. The tweets rendered by the tweet of God are devoid of pretension and tedium.

The tweet of God is an ardent adversary of Donald Trump and the Republicans, which makes him appear even more God-like. The account currently has 4.38 million followers.

Here are some tweets from God!

You are your only hope. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 30, 2018

In an ideal scenario the President of the United States and the worst human being in the world would be two different people. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 29, 2018

I don’t work in mysterious ways because I don’t work, period. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 6, 2018

The reason evangelicals don’t believe in evolution is that it hasn’t happened to them yet.https://t.co/KASvPpgER5 # via @HuffPostPol — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 6, 2018

The end of the world isn’t coming any minute but EVERY minute. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 5, 2018

Retweet this and you can skip church.

Or, don’t retweet this and skip church anyway. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 4, 2018

In America everybody can grow up or be the President. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 3, 2018

I will never be verified because I have never been verified. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 15, 2018

Omnipresence is just a fancy word for stalking. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 14, 2018

No matter what happens, always remember: I could not care less.

— God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 9, 2018

I’ll do better next universe. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 7, 2018

America was always one of those ideas that looked better on paper. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) December 19, 2017

Would it help if I existed? Because I’m willing to do that if it would help. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 13, 2018



