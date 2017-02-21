Twelfth International Agricultural Science Congress today in Bengaluru

The four-day event aims to bring all like-minded people on a single platform to discuss agricultural issues in general and the effect of climate change in particular. The theme this year is climate-smart agriculture, said Dr S Ayyappan, former director general, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and the president of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences. He noted that despite drought in Karnataka, there was no drop in food crop production and processing, and attributed it to increasing use of technology.

“It is also very appealing to see a lot of people, especially software professionals, showing interest in agriculture. Many have switched to agriculture. Many people come to me for advice every day. That’s very promising,” he said.

The event will be inaugurated by Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. National and international delegates will present more than 70 papers. Noted speakers include Andreas Bürkert from the University of Kassel, Witzenhausen, Germany, Anil Kakodkar, former chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India, K Kasturirangan, former chairman, Isro, and Dr Uma Lele, independent researcher and former senior advisor, World Bank, Washington DC.