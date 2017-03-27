Twelve children fall ill after consuming expired medicines Telangana

Hyderabad , Mar. 27: At least 12 children fell ill on Sunday with parents alleging that their kids were administered injections having expired medicines at a hospital.

The children in Gandhi General Hospital here developed shivers, nausea and fever a few hours after they were allegedly injected with expired antibiotics.

A mother of an aggrieved child, Shafiya, said doctors who examined the children confirmed that the injections contained expired medicines.

“Children started shivering within hours of taking the injection and their eyes swelled up too. They started vomiting. Then their health started deteriorating. We then took them to doctors who said that the medicines used in the injection were expired,” she said.

As their conditions worsened, all of them were shifted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We took them to the emergency ward where they were injected and brought back to normalcy. They complained of stomach ache again in the morning and now they are undergoing treatment,” said mother of another child, Afreen Anjum.

Senior state health officials have reportedly started an inquiry. (ANI)