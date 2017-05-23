Twenty bystanders flip car after collision with another in Huizhou city in China’s Guangdong Province

Beijing,May23: It is said that the first few minutes after an accident are the most crucial. Fortunately for an unidentified accident victim in China, quick-thinking bystanders made the most of these minutes to save his life after a collision. After two cars collided at an intersection in Huizhou city in China’s Guangdong Province, one of the cars flipped on its side. Within seconds, about twenty passersby rushed to push the car back upright in order to free the driver trapped inside. Their efforts paid off as the car was lifted into an upright position again.

Fortunately, according to the video description, nobody was hurt in the accident.

Watch the entire footage below:

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.