Twenty-five-Indian-doctors-and-their-families-stuck-in–China-due-to-non-payment-of-fee-to-Chinese-travel-agency-indialivetoday

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised full cooperation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the forthcoming Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit in China amid the standoff over Sikkim, the defense experts on Saturday termed the bilateral talks as “friendly.”