Twenty injured as bus plunges 20ft into gorge in Pooch

Pooch, May4:Twenty passengers were injured, six of them critically, in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

An official said that a passenger bus on way to Mandi from Poonch plunged into a 20-ft gorge near Dingla, resulting into injuries to twenty passengers.

He said the injured were shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

Eight persons were killed in three days of recent heavy rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, but with weather clearing, the water levels in all swollen rivers, streams and lakes in the valley have started receding, officials said on Friday.

“With gradual improvement in weather, the water level in the Jhelum river and its tributaries has started receding, both at Sangam (in Anantnag district) and at Ram Munshi bagh in Srinagar city,” the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said in Srinagar.

Eight people have been killed in torrential rain and untimely heavy snowfall during the last three days, the department officials said.

After the water level of the Jhelum river crossed the danger mark in Anantnag and Srinagar on Thursday, authorities declared flood warning in the valley.

A father and his son were killed by an avalanche in Kargil on Thursday. Three soldiers were buried alive under an avalanche in Batalik Sector of the Ladakh region but two soldiers were rescued.

A woman was killed by a lightning in Rajouri and a 10-year-old girl drowned in a river north Kashmir`s Kupwara district.

Five passengers of a taxi were miraculously rescued after the vehicle fell into the overflowing Brengi mountain stream in Anantnag district on Thursday. Two passengers of the ill-fated vehicle, however, went missing in the rapid flood waters.

The Army used helicopters to rescue 17 people marooned in flash floods in Poonch on Thursday. Dozens of houses across the state have been partially damaged by the floods and torrential rains.