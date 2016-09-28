Twenty20 : Pakistan swept West Indies at Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi , Sep 28: Pakistan downed world champions West Indies in the third and final Twenty20 international by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi, achieving their first-ever clean sweep in the shortest format on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim chipped in with 3-21 — nine wickets in the series — as West Indies crawled to 103-5 in their 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Marlon Samuels scored 42 not out while Kieron Pollard made an unbeaten 16.

Pakistan wiped off the target in 15.1 overs, with Shoaib Malik (43 not out) and Babar Azam scoring an unbeaten 27.

Pakistan won the first two matches by nine wickets and 16 runs respectively — both in Dubai.

The two teams will now play a three-match one-day series starting in Sharjah on Friday.