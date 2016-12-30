Twilight star Ashley Greene gets engaged to Paul Khoury in NewZealand

Hamilton,Dec30:Ashley Greene took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of her new engagement ring.

The 29-year-old actress earlier used the photo and video sharing sight to announce her engagement to Paul Khoury, 41.

Paul popped the question earlier this month during a trip to New Zealand.

I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen ?? A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

Ashley shared two snaps of her sparkler on Instagram as fans offered their congratulations.

‘I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend but the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,’ Ashley wrote in the caption for her roughly 750,000 followers.

Paul also posted a close-up photo of the ring as Ashley blushed in the background.

‘This is the woman I’m going to spend the rest of my life with,’ he wrote in the caption.

The Twilight Saga actress earlier posted an Instagram video of the couple exploring the appropriately named Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

She captioned the video: ‘This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband (sic).’

Paul also posted the video and wrote: ‘I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury (sic).’