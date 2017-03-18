Twin blasts reported in Agra: Taj Mahal on high alert

Agra, March 18: In the midst of reports that the Taj Mahal would soon be targetted in by the ISIS terrorist attack, two low-intensity blasts were reported this morning in Agra.

One blast is reported to have taken place in a garbage-dumping tractor in the Agra Cantonment Railway Station region.

The second blast took place at the roof of a house near the railway station.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The police are investigating the twin blasts.

Further details are awaited.