Twin blasts reported in Agra: Taj Mahal on high alert
Agra, March 18: In the midst of reports that the Taj Mahal would soon be targetted in by the ISIS terrorist attack, two low-intensity blasts were reported this morning in Agra.
One blast is reported to have taken place in a garbage-dumping tractor in the Agra Cantonment Railway Station region.
The second blast took place at the roof of a house near the railway station.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The police are investigating the twin blasts.
According to news agency ANI, one blast occurred in a garbage dumping tractor and the other on the terrace of a house.
Police have reached the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
Tags: #ExplosionInAgra, #Tajmahal, #Twinblasts