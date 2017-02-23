Twin blasts kill seven in Lahore

February 23, 2017 | By :
Twin-blasts-kill-seven-in-Lahore

Lahore, Feb 23: Two explosions rocked Pakistan’s Lahore city on Thursday, the first one killing at least seven people, the media reported.

Fifteen people were also injured in the first blast in a building under construction, police were quoted as saying. The explosion was reportedly detonated with a timer device.

A powerful bomb blast on Monday ripped through a protest in the Pakistani city of Lahore, killing at least 7 people and wounding dozens, according to officials.

Police said some persons may still be trapped in the building, the News International reported.

The intensity of the blast shattered windows of nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the scene to shift the injured to the nearby General Hospital.

A little while later, another explosion was reported in Lahore, Xinhua news agency said. No further details were available.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Children aged seven to 11 years, who read aloud to dogs for 30 minutes in a week, showed improvement in their reading skills.
US military raid in Yemen kills seven Al Qaeda militants
North Korea accused the United States and South Korean intelligence agencies of plotting to kill their leader ,Kim Jong Un
Model Preeti Jain and two others convicted by Mumbai court for plotting to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar
Representational picture.
Death toll rises to 12 in Sukma Naxal attack, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Sing calls for emergency meeting
Twin blasts reported in Agra: Taj Mahal on high alert
Top