Twin corridor Pune Metro rail project approved by union cabinet

PUNE,Dec8: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the first phase of the Pune Metro rail project covering a distance of 31.254 km over two corridors – Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate covering 16.6 km and Vanaz to Ramwadi covering 14.7 km. While the first corridor will be a mix of underground and elevated sections, the second corridor will be completely elevated.

The entire Metro project, to be built at a cost of Rs 11,420 crore, will benefit around 50 lakh people in the Pune metropolitan area. The project is expected to be completed in five years.

The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-METRO), which will be a 50:50 jointly owned company of the Central and Maharashtra governments. It will be covered under the legal framework of the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978, the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, and the Railways Act, 1989, as amended from time to time.

The existing Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL), which is a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Central and Maharashtra governments, will be reconstituted into the MAHA-METRO for implementation of all state metro projects, except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Apress statement issued by the central government stated, “The approved alignments are expected to provide muchneeded connectivity to commuters and will traverse through some of the densest and trafficcongested routes in the Pune metropolitan area.” The much-anticipated launch of the Pune metro project ahead of the civic polls has triggered a tussle between political parties over who should launch the works.

While the BJP wants Pri While the BJP wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do the honours, the NCP which is the ruling party in Pune Municipal Corporation wants party chief Sharad Pawar for the ceremony .

Barely a day after local BJP leaders declared that Modi would launch the project during his proposed visit to the city on December 24, an “all party” meet resolved that Pawar would be invited as the chief guest for the launch ceremony . Leaders from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine who were present at this meet, strongly opposed the resolution but it was passed by a majority.

Mayor Prashant Jagtap, who represents the NCP , told media persons on Wednesday that the BJP was trying to corner political mileage from the project by announcing the PM’s name. “We are not against inviting the PM but, this is PMC’s project and the central government will be contributing only 20% to the total project cost. Moreover, BJP should explain why it is after launching the project now and not two-and-a-half years earlier when it came to power in the state.”

Jagtap claimed that since 2007 the NCP has been constantly following up the project at various levels and Pawar has played a vital role in crucial meetings at the Centre to push ahead the project. BJP can not take sole credit for this project, he said.

The proposal to invite Pawar was tabled at an “all party” meet by leader of house Shankar Kemse and it was backed by Congress leader Ar vind Shinde and MNS leader Kishor Shinde.

Apart from Pawar, the meet also proposed to invite other leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray , MNS chief Raj Thackeray , NCP leader Ajit Pawar, among others. BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar and Sena leader Ashok Harnaval opposed the proposal, but it was passed by a majority.

NCP and Congress sources said BJP did not table the proposal to invite Modi for the launch of the Pune metro works.

“There is no opposition to the PM’s presence at the launch. A proposal to invite the PM never came up for discussion,” sources said.