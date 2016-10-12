Twinkle Khanna announces new book

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna, who after a stint as an actress, has established herself as an interior designer, author and popular columnist, on Wednesday announced her second book titled “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad”.

“My new book of stories that will hopefully make you laugh a lot and sigh a little. ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’,” Twinkle tweeted on Wednesday.

Her debut book “Mrs Funnybones” was one of the bestsellers last year.

Twinkle also said her new book is up for pre-orders on various websites.

The daughter of actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna is married to Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar. Together, they have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

–IANS

