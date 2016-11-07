Twinkle Khanna makes her debut on Koffee with Karan with hubby Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Nov 7 : If Akshay Kumar is the Khiladi of Bollywood then his wife Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones is no less, with her quirky comebacks and quick wit.

The Bollywood power couple will be the guests on the next episode of Koffee with Karan that will air on Star World & Star World HD on Sunday at 9 PM.

Not one to mince her words, Twinkle turns the tables on Karan as she puts into play her personal camaraderie with him and shoots a rapid fire of questions at him.

From asking why Pluto has been dropped as a planet to who is the Defence Minister of the country – Twinkle is no holds barred as she states tongue-in-cheek that she is the only woman Karan has ever loved!

The episode is packed with laugh-out-loud moments with Twinkle’s subtle hints at what actually sets Akshay apart from the rest of the Khans to Karan ruefully acknowledging that he has dug his own grave by inviting Twinkle on the show!

Akshay, who had turned quite the quizmaster in Season 4, sets the Koffee couch on fire yet again.

The leading Bollywood actor makes a huge gesture on the show as he sings for his wife and slow dances with her as the latter is finally at a loss for words.

With a sneak peek that is this action packed, the second episode promises to be one that just can’t be missed! Catch all the hilarity and of course, all the fun in Season 5 of Koffee with Karan every Sunday at 9pm only on Star World and Star World HD.

