Twist in actress abduction: Actor, CPM leader's son under scanner.

Pressure on police to wind up case with Pulsar Suni.

MLA PT Thomas defused further plans of molesters.

CPM leader’s son’s hold in film industry hinders investigation.

BJP’s AN Radhakrishnan says, Bineesh Kodiyeri behind the plot.

Kochi, February 22: The famous Malayalam actress was abducted according to a well written screenplay by the some prominent actors in Malayalam. But the unexpected intrusion of MLA PT Thomas has twisted all plannings as he made the issue public and by pointing the controversial aspect behind it.

The quotation group under the leadership of Pulsar Suni has abducted the actress and photographed her in certain offensive manner. Then. they left her near director Lal’s house. Investigation is underway. The police got indications that a prominent actor in Malayalam, who is in close alliance with the ruling party, CPM, has lead the kidnapping operation.

While, AN Radhakrishnan, the State General Secretary of BJP said that the person behind the abduction of the Malayalam actress is Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPIM State Secretary. The case has to be investigated by a central investigation agency. The response of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is to save his son Bineesh, Radhakrishnan said in Kalppatta.

He added that, the cool response of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is to help his son. This is the reason why the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seen helplessly watching the issues. Bineesh Kodiyeri is controlling the mafias in the Malayalam film industry and the he is behind the abduction of the actress, he alleged.

When the news of the abduction and molestation of the Malayalam actress has come out, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that it was just an isolated incident, which he meant insignificant or irrilavent.

Reportedly, the actress and her brother has borrowed about Rs. 75 Lakhs from a malayalam actor, whose father is a top CPM leader.

As the actress did not get much chances in Malayalam nowadays, she did not return the money. Moreover, the actress has got engaged to a prominant producer in Kannada film industry. All these circumstances mage him know that there are only less chances for him to get the money back. So, he sought the help of another socialite actor who was in certain disagreement as well as vindictive with the actress.

Pulsar Suni has accepted to execute the quotation as instructed by these film actors. Suni was the former driver of the victim. She asked the production controller to change the driver as she become suspicious about him. So the production controller has appointed Martin, who is not a member of MACTA. But she did not know that Martin is also part of the Pulsar Suni team. Consequently, the abduction became easier for Pulsar Suni.

The team of goons have abducted and threatened her. They had offensively photographed her and Sent her to Director Lal’s house along with Martin. It was also indicated that all these were done according to the above mentioned plan.

They knew that the molested actress would never tell this to anyone or go for a complaint. Their intention was to make a proof for the money transaction, which they could produce before law. The actress was taken to the director’s house as part of this intension. They actually aimed to make her pay back the money or to make a valid legal document in this regard. So they called Anto Joseph, producer also to come to Lal’s house. But, things turned upside down when Anto Joseph, who was ignorant of the real issue, has taken MLA PT Thomas along with him.

When they reached Lal’s house, a senior police officer was present there. Being suspicious of the issue, PT Thomas has started questioning him. Martin confessed that Pulsar Suni is behind this and he too know it. Knowing this, PT Thomas MLA has summoned IG to the spot. By the time, Anto Joseph has called Pulsar Suni over phone and he came to know that police has already involved. Then he fled within no time.

The unexpected entry of PT Thomas, became a set back to the execution of the plans. Without completing the operation, the issue became public. Moreover, police have registered case. It is informed that, Lal and Anto Joseph were totally unaware of this abduction drama. Though police have got ample evidence of the involvement of certain big shots in Malayalam film industry, the investigation team is directed to wind up the case with Pulsar Suni.

So, in this circumstances, it is more or less confirmed that, those who played behind the scenes will not be included in the list of convicts, in this case.

A national daily has reported that, top CPM leader’s son has major role in the case. This had created chaos in the film industry as the Party involvement may affect the proper investigation of the case.