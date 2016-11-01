Twiterattis celebtare Arnab Goswami’s resignation from Times Now, unhappy BJP and happy AAP & Congress 

November 1, 2016

New Delhi, November 1: Arnab Goswami has resigned from his position at Times Now, a media report said on Tuesday.

Arnab was the Editor-in-Chief and President, News, of Times Now and ET Now.

According to a media, Arnab announced at an editorial meeting that he has resigned. He told his team that, he will start something on his own. Multiple sources in Times Now have confirmed the same.

He told the editorial team that he believes in the power of media, and that he will continue in the television.

