Twitter bars US Govt. from using analytics service

New York, May 9: Micro-blogging site Twitter has reportedly barred US intelligence agencies from using Dataminr, a service that analyses tweets from across the globe to inform users about news events.

Twitter said in a statement that its data is largely public and the US authorities can review public accounts on its own, the Verge quoted the Wall Street Journal as stating.

The social network has a policy of banning third-party companies such as Dataminr from selling information to the government bodies for surveillance purposes.

Headquartered in New York, Dataminr is the leading real-time information discovery company, which transforms real-time data from Twitter and other public sources into actionable signals, identifying the most relevant information in real-time for clients in Finance, the Public Sector, News, Corporate Security and Crisis Management.