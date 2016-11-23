California,Nov23:Tuesday evening, the Twitter account of company co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was briefly suspended on the site. It was not immediately clear why.By 9:15 P.M. Eastern time, Dorsey’s account was back online with a reset follower account.

Last week, Twitter simultaneously banned a number of figures from the so-called “alt-right,” an action white nationalist Richard Spencer decried as “corporate Stalinism.” On Tuesday, Twitter users associated with movement celebrated Dorsey’s suspension.

“AHAHA @Jack Dorsey got suspended from his own platform ???,” wrote one. “MEME MAGIC IS REAL FOLKS ?”

We have reached out to Twitter for comment. This post will be updated if and when they respond.

According to Dorsey, his suspension was due to “an internal mistake.”