Twitter finds Donald Trump in a bathrobe

Washington, Feb8:Google before you speak’ should be today’s ‘look before you leap’. In yet another lesson on ‘the Internet never forgets,’ people flooded Twitter with pictures of US President Donald Trump wearing a bathrobe. For the uninitiated, press secretary Sean Spicer recently made a statement that created a huge stir online. “I don’t think the President owns a bathrobe, (he) definitely doesn’t wear one,” he said. The statement was in response to a question on an article published by The New York Times detailing the President’s unsettling first two weeks in office and the White House. Mr Spicer made the comment while pointing out that the article was ‘riddled with inaccuracies and lies.’ People, however, flooded Twitter with photographic evidence of POTUS wearing a bathrobe.

It was this line in the article that Mr Spicer was referring to: When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.

“That story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the President an apology for the way that thing was written,” he told reporters. “There were literally blatant factual errors, and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so called reporting,” he added. “That is literally the epitome of fake news,” he said further.

He went on to mention the bathrobe as an example.

Mr Spicer’s response to the article prompted the Internet to look into its archives and bring out several pictures of POTUS donning a bathrobe. Those who weren’t sharing pictures, posted jokes on the statement. Many others even requested people to stop sharing any more pictures.

Here are some of Twitter’s reactions: