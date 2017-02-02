Twitter goes berserk as Beyonce announces she’s expecting twins!

New Delhi, Feb 2.: In a surprise announcement that took the world by storm, pop superstar Beyonce revealed that she is expecting two new additions to her family.

Queen Bey and her rapper husband Jay Z are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy.

Within seconds of her message, Twitteratis went berserk, as tweets and comments kept pouring in from across the world.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old singer posted a beautiful picture of herself kneeling on a bed of flowers, in a red mesh bra and blue silk knickers, proudly displaying her baby bump, which was captioned as “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed 2 times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by 2, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters.”

From actor Jamilah Lemieux tweeting, “The office just exploded in “Beyonce” to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson freaking out, the Internet could not get over the development and emotion-filled reactions kept filling the online world.

Some other social media birds went to say, “The world is burning and Beyonce’s response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES” and “Pregnant – Beyonce, Pregnant with twins – Beytwice”

So now, 5-year-old Blue Ivy will have a brother and sister, 2 brothers, 2 sisters or whatever the chromosomes decide!(ANI)