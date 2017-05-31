Twitter goes berserk with meanings of Donald Trump’s cryptic tweet ‘Covfefe’

New Delhi: After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ and ‘calumny’, Twitter went after another ‘word’, this time tweeted by US President Donald Trump.

That’s what happened this Tuesday evening in the U.S. when President Trump gifted the internet a very unexpected present: the covfefe meme.

Within an hour of the misspelled word going out in a tweet to his 31 million followers, “covfefe” had become Twitter’s No. 1 trending hashtag worldwide. It is even trending in countries outside of the U.S.

It left many of his 31 million followers on Twitter baffled, and slightly concerned.

In a cryptic tweet, Trump, who does not share the best of relations with the US media, said:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“Coverage” is spelled #Covfefe when your tiny hands can’t reach all the letters on an iPhone. — Marty McFly (@LaidbckinAz) May 31, 2017

Mike Madden, deputy editor at the Washington Post, came up with a dictionary entry.

“Covfefe (n): The feeling of simultaneously being glad you were still awake and reading Twitter but also wishing you’d already gone to bed,” Madden tweeted, in an apparent reference to the US President’s known habit of using the micro-blogging site late into the night.

“Is covfefe the new farrago?”, wrote journalist Smita Sharma, drawing a comparison with a word used by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his reaction to a TV report.

Over the past few weeks, several video clips purportedly showing Trump has set social media on fire. One of them shows his wife Melania Trump curtly slapping away his attempt to hold her hand.

Several media reports also said that the number of Trump’s Twitter followers jumped by 5 million in 3 days, implying the new followers could be fake or bought to inflate his popularity. Twitter, however, said the reports were untrue.