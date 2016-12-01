Twitter hack: Congress terms it as ‘predetermined conspiracy’; Suspends 200 Congress leaders’ accounts

New Delhi, Dec 1: The Congress party is left in a grey area after the official twitter accounts of Indian National Congress and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s were hacked.

As the party always does, they have accused Narendra Modi government and BJP behind the act. Moreover, it has also taken an internal action suspending accounts of over 200 Congress leaders. The party members and the leaders are advised not to use the accounts for few days.

Congress claims that the attempt is a ‘predetermined conspiracy’ and attack on free speech and right to disagree and the hacking incident of two major accounts of the party is the proof for the same. They have also raised questions on the safety of the entire digital payment network as also of privacy.

“Every right thinking Indian is shocked by such despotic and vulgar attempts, which reflect the extremities of a growing intolerant culture around us that resorts to abuse and insult every time it lacks answers to the questioned raised by those who disagree with their point of view,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

He said, “It is a systematic attack on free speech and right to disagree in our country.” He also tweeted saying “24 hours after hacking of @OfficeOfRG&@INCIndia,Twitter accounts of other Congress leaders being targeted with impunity as Modi Govt looks on.”

Noting that time has come for the government to ponder over susceptibility of entire digital financial platforms, the Congress leader raised questions over the safety and security of all electronic transactions and digital financial data.

“Time has come for Modi government, which speaks of cashless economy, to ponder over these important imponderables that have exposed the susceptibility of the entire digital financial platforms. We sincerely hope that Modi government will provide the relevant answers to people of India,” he said.

Surjewala also asked if conversational platforms like Twitter can be hacked so “unabashedly” by hackers, what is the safety of entire digital payment network? “Does it not prove the inherent cyber security risks that exist for all electronic transactions and payment gateways?” he wondered. The Congress leader said within seconds, an entire “licenced army of trolls retweeted and reposted the hateful and reprehensible comments and statements of the hackers indicating that they were acting in concert and collusion in pursuance of a predetermined conspiracy”.

He said the “brazen hacking attempts” also raise serious questions on the digital safety and privacy of millions of Indians using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, as not only conversational platforms but also for exchange of ideas and dissemination of information. “Congress has always dealt with such hatred and animosity with Gandhian compassion and tolerance. Truth is that totalitarian and authoritarian ideas are an anathema to India’s inclusive democracy,” he said.