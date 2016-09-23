Twitter Inc moves towards a sale, receives expression of interest, possibly from Alphabet`s Google and Salesforce.com

United States, September 23: Twitter`s stock regularly jumps on rumors that a bid is afoot, none of which have so far developed into a deal.Twitter Inc is moving closer to a sale and has received expressions of interest, CNBC reported on Friday, sending the micro blogger`s shares up more than 19 percent in their biggest gain in over two years, reports zeenews.com.

CNBC, citing unnamed sources, said possible suitors include Alphabet`s Google and Salesforce.com. No sale is imminent.

Twitter, Salesforce and Alphabet could not be reached immediately for comment. Salesforce shares fell more than 3 percent, while Alphabet dipped around 0.25 percent.

Twitter has been a near-constant focus of takeover speculation amid persistently disappointing sales and user engagement. In its most recent quarterly report, it posted its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013 and issued a lackluster outlook.

As rivals such as Facebook`s Instagram and privately held Snapchat gain traction with advertisers and social media users, investors have questioned how long Twitter could persist as a stand-alone company.

Co-founder Jack Dorsey returned to the company as chief executive in 2015, but his plan for reviving Twitter is at best seen as unfinished.

The CNBC report sent Twitter shares to their highest since early January. It last traded around $22.30 a share.