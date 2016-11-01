Twitter India CEO resigns after 4 years

NewDelhi,Nov1:Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly announced that he was leaving the social networking giant on Tuesday through a series of tweets.

“Today, after four years of user/business momentum in India and the region, I’m sharing my intention to move on to new opportunities, same mission,” he tweeted. “Building/leading @TwitterIndia, and expanding @TwitterMedia across Asia Pacific & Middle East, was the leadership experience of a lifetime,” he further wrote.

In his tweets, Mr. Jaitly also mentioned that he is moving to Chicago. “While a personal/civic calling takes me to Chicago, I’ll spend significant time in India/Asia, drawing on my past to further tech’s promise,” he wrote.

