Twitter India MD Parminder Singh quits after CEO

NewDelhi,Nov3:Parminder Singh – Twitter’s Managing Director for India, Southeast Asia and MENA has quit the company after a 3 year stint at the social media company. The announcement comes just days after Twitter’s India Head Rishi Jaitly stepped down from his position. Last week, Twitter said it would cut 9 percent of its global workforce or about 350 employees, in order to cut down its costs.

Following Jaitly’s steps, Singh also made the announcement on the micro-blogging website. In a series of tweets he said, “After leading Twitter in Asia’s most exciting markets (India/SEA/MENA) for 3 years, time to move on to new passions #BeenAPrivilege.” “The INSEA/MENA region is now split with MENA aligned to EMEA and INSEA aligned to APAC region. Right time for me to step back.

INSEA will be managed by Maya Hari and MENA by Benjamin Ampen. Both great professionals, have worked with me closely & well suited to drive growth,” he added. Thanking his clients and partners, he said, “Fortunate to have worked with amazing clients & partners driving innovation, setting the agenda.

Treasure the partnership & friendship!” Singh had joined Twitter in November 2013. Prior to this, he worked for Google and led the display advertising segment for APAC.