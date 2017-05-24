Twitter launches a customisable Direct Message Card that businesses can share bots

New Delhi,May24: Twitter on Wednesday launched a customisable Direct Message Card that businesses can use to promote and share bots and other customer experiences in Direct Messages.

With this new card, Twitter aims at helping businesses drive discovery of such experiences – both through Promoted Tweets and organic sharing.

“Twitter is the best place for customers to reach brands in real-time and with today`s launch, businesses can expand and deepen their engagement with customers by leading them straight to customised Direct Message experiences,” Arvinder Gujral, Senior Director, Business Development, Twitter Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Using a Direct Message Card, businesses can capture people`s attention with engaging image or video creatives and include up to four fully customisable call-to-action buttons.

Several brands around the world are launching Promoted Tweet campaigns using the Direct Message Card this week.

“Patrón Tequila, a leading spirits brands, is using the Direct Message Card to entice people to engage with their messaging bot – Bot-Tender – which creates personalized cocktail recommendations based on responses to questions around occasion, flavour and even emoji,” the company added.