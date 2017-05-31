Twitter made changes to its DM feature that should help protect users from unwanted messages

New Delhi, May31:Twitter has an abuse problem and they know it, where trolls and bullies use the platform to target people they don’t like by tweeting at them and sending them unwanted messages. However the good news is that Twitter has made some changes to its DM feature that should help protect users from unwanted messages.

Basically users who receive messages from people that they don’t follow will no longer directly receive messages in their inbox. Instead these messages are collected and will appear as “Requests”, in which users will then have to approve these messages before they start receiving them directly.

According to Twitter, “If you have the Receive messages from anyone setting enabled, incoming messages from people you don’t follow will appear as Requests in the Messages tab. New group conversations that you’re added to by people you don’t follow will also appear in Requests. Entering the conversation, you will be asked to either Delete or Accept the message.”

If this sounds familiar, it is because Facebook also had such a feature that filtered messages from people they didn’t know or have never received messages from before. Twitter also states that deleting a message request doesn’t mean that you will stop receiving messages from that user, and that you will have to block them or mute them if that’s what you want. That being said, this new feature applies to users who have chosen to receive DMs from anyone. If you did not enable this feature then these requests do not apply to you.