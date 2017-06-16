Twitter is rolling out a significant redesign for its mobile apps to look like Android OS

California,June16:Twitter is rolling out a significant redesign today for its mobile apps that brings a more unified look to its app for Android, iOS, Tweetdeck, and Twitter Lite. The design, which builds on some changes to the Android app over the past year, moves the profile to a new side navigation tab while freshening up the apps’ typography.

The new side tab, which can be accessed by tapping your profile picture on the top of the timeline, lets you access your profile, Moments, and settings. The rest of the app is organized more or less the same, but with a much greater use of white space. In-app icons now have a softer, rounded design, with the reply button changed to a speech bubble, because people thought the previously used arrow-shaped button “meant delete or go back to a previous page,” Twitter says. If you really thought this please DM me!

On iOS, the new design replaces Twitter’s in-app browser with Safari View Controller, which brings AutoFill, content blocking, and Reader view. You’ll also now have the option of loading stories in the plain-text Reader view by default on articles that support it.

Personally, I think the redesign leans a little too hard on white space, but at first blush there’s nothing shocking or offensive about it. The bolder headings are a nice touch. You still can’t edit tweets.

The new design is rolling out over the next several days.