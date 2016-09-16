Twitter rolls out new features; users can now contact customer support of firms through accounts

New York, Sep 16 (IANS) Micro-blogging website Twitter has rolled out a series of new features to help users connect with businesses offering customer support through accounts on this platform.

With the new features, these businesses can clearly display on their profile if their account offers customer services and also information regarding the times those accounts are active.

“The business can now indicate if it offers service via a new Customer Support settings page on the Twitter Dashboard website. Once enabled, the business’s Twitter profile will read that it ‘Provides Support’,” Tech Crunch reported.

“This option will also turn on the account’s ability to receive Direct Messages from anyone meaning the business will no longer need to request customers to follow them back so they can send a private message,” the report added.

When customers visit these customer service accounts, they will also see a new button to start a Direct Message with the business in question.