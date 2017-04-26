Twitter Seva resolves 99 percent of all e -governance citizen complaints in railways, ministries of external affairs, post, commerce and telecom

New Delhi,April26: Twitter Sewa has found another staunch supporter in the ministry of communication and information technology headed by Manoj Sinha, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi.

The ministry in a statement on Tuesday said around 99% of the complaints have been resolved through social media since Twitter Sewa was launched in August last year.

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been a votary of Twitter for e-governance. Various government ministries and departments such as the railways, ministries of external affairs, and commerce and telecom have been using the service provided by the San Francisco-headquartered firm to address the plethora of citizen complaints in real time.

“The Telecom Minister having twitter account @manojsinhabjp has been calling for daily status reports on resolution of telecom and postal related complaints received through this platform,” the government statement said.

The development assumes importance given the vexed issue of call drops even as the telecom regulations state that not more than 2% of the calls on a network should be dropped.

Sinha, a Member of Parliament from Ghazipur, who also holds the charge of the minister of state in the railways ministry, has 84,000 followers. While it is nothing compared to the followers of Prime Minister Modi, he has put it to good use with his pinned tweet, stating, “Lodge complaints against any telecom operator & Department of posts at my Twitter handle @manojsinhabjp.”

Indian consumers certainly didn’t disappoint him.

“As per data released by BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd), as on April 15, 2017, it has received a total number of 27,988 complaints and has resolved 27,965 grievances with a resolution rate of 99.91%,” the government statement said, adding, “Similarly, India Post has handled 27,000 tweets and resolved them promptly.”

The public outreach strategy to operationalise the “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” maxim of the Prime Minister seems to be paying off.

From external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s Twitter diplomacy—which has ensured that Indians of all hues, from honeymooners who lost a passport to migrant workers stranded in an alien country without food and water, receive able assistance—to railway minister Suresh Prabhu who helped provide milk to a child in a fog-delayed train, Twitter has provided them an effective tool to administer their departments.

“In case of Telecom, consumer complaints relate mainly to telephone bills, broadband connectivity, faulty connections, shifting of landline phones and Wi-Fi hotspots, while in the case of postal services complaints are mainly in the nature of slow delivery of their articles containing PAN Cards, roll numbers, parcels, money orders and medicines etc.,” the Tuesday statement added.