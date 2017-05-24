Twitter suspends Abhijeet's account, Sonu Nigam backs him, quits Twitter.

The singer posted a series of tweets that established that he would not remain with his account on Twitter.

1 Hello Press, Twitteratis, Tweeples and Tweetios, get ready to take screen shots of my following messages for they won’t remain here 4 long — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

2 I bid adieu to Twitter and my close to 7 Million followers today, leaving most Disappointed and angry at me, and some Sadists Happy. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

3 I have come to understand that “You can wake up someone who’s sleeping, but can not wake up one who’s pretending to sleep when he’s awake”

— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

4 Media, is divided. Some Nationalists, some just Cold blooded Pseudos not ready to learn from our History of Traitors. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

5 Hv seen Love Pouring in from Most Quarters 4 my Balanced approach; & unreasonable, illogical, ruthless, Profanities being hurled frm other — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

6 People blessing you on one hand; and some wishing Death upon you. Even some young Girls and Boys and Kids behave like terrorists. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

7 A woman can endorse a picture of Gautam Gambhir in the front of the Army Jeep, & Paresh Rawal, Criticized for doing d same to someone else — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

8 Accepted Arundhati has d right to her opinion about Kashmir, but then the other billion Indians have the right to feel Let Down too right? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

9 And we have stopped being Humans. We are nothing beyond Proud Muslims, Hindus, Pakistanis, Indians.Gosh.Such arrogance 4 being so stupid?

— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

10 One Could disagree wth Abhijeetda’s language but isn’t Shehla’s accusation tht BJP has a Sex Racket, Provocation enough to Supporters? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

11 If His account is deleted, why not Her? And the other Morons who hurl Mother Sister abuses to every Achiever? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

12 Where’s the Balance? How is it all so one sided? Why is everyone so Angry here on Twitter? Why can’t there be a Sensible discussion? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

13 It only goes to prove that most humans, cannot digest power when it comes to them unchecked. They need Reins to hold them back. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

14 I have nothing against Twitter, it’s a Game Changer. Yet Twitter cud have been a Greater Platform. It’s like Porn, shown in Theatres. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

15 I quit Twitter Today in Defiance of this One Sided Sham. Every Logical, Sensible Patriot and Humanist should.

— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

16 I am sorry I don’t belong to a place which spews so much Venom with such Relish! A place that taints me Anti Muslim in some losers’ minds — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

17 I have no Religion. I follow my own religion choosing d Best from everywhere. Those who understand, know; those who don’t, my condolences — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

18 I don’t belong 2 a place whr sm Pseudo Intellectuals actually turn a Blind Eye to d Unprecedented slap I gave 2 d Fatva proclaimers on me — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

19 I am no Right Wing, No Left Wing. I respect everyone’s Opinion but I guess Here, you have to Belong Somewhere. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

20 I hope I never need to return here to Clarify, but I never say Never! At this point, my Pious life, needs to Declutter. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

21 I don’t know what will be made out of these Threads of mine, and what new Controversy I’ll get in2, but this shud b d last due 2 Twitter. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

22 And if there’s a Newer Platform with some Filter, I’d be Owning it! We’ll see each other there. Goodbye till then 6.5 Millions. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

23 B.P.S

People getting married? U can actually know d entire Psychology & Class of a Partner by just going through his Twitter Time line — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

24 Shall Delete d account in a bit so the messages are conveyed clearly and with Utmost Humility and Good Intent. Thanks Twitter. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

The singer decided to quit twitter after it was apparent that the social networking site is in practice of endorsing dual standards to its users.