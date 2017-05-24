Twitter suspends Abhijeet’s account, Sonu Nigam backs him, quits Twitter

Twitter suspends Abhijeet's account, Sonu Nigam backs him, quits Twitter.

Celebrated Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has determined to leave the social networking website Twitter. The singer expressed his opinion in support of singer Abhijeet whose twitter account was suspended yesterday. Sonu Nigam had clarified that he did not belong to the right-wing or left-wing. The singer faced the wrath of the extremists from the minorities and pseudo-liberals after he criticised the disturbance caused in the morning due to Azaan loudspeakers.

The singer posted a series of tweets that established that he would not remain with his account on Twitter.

The singer decided to quit twitter after it was apparent that the social networking site is in practice of endorsing dual standards to its users.

