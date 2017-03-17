Twitter to open up live streaming facilities to media firms

New York, March 17: Micro-blogging site Twitter wants to make it as easy as possible for media companies to Livestream videos on its platform.

Twitter, the online news, and social networking service will soon allow media firms to post live streaming videos directly into the service, media reports said.

According to a report in the Information on Thursday, Twitter will allow media firms to plug directly into Twitter’s software to go live by opening its streaming application programming interface (API) to them.

“Twitter is opening up its live application programming interface (API) to media firms. It will also reveal partnerships with firms that provide back-end services for live-video streaming,” the report said.

The media firms currently have to sign deals with Twitter in order to use this feature or use Twitter’s live video app Periscope, it required partnerships and extensive planning between the two.

With the upcoming announcement, Twitter’s application programming interface (API) will let these firms to go live without using Periscope.

Ranked as one of the ten-most-visited websites worldwide,  Twitter,  in partnership with PBS NewsHour (The host talks to a panel of experts about several issues that take place across the country) on February 28 live-streamed United States President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

It also witnesses over 2 million viewers for Thursday Night Football last year live-streamed a boxing match for the first time in partnership with Showtime.

