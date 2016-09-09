Twitter tries to foster chat with new updates

California,Sept9:Is the social network built on 140-character statements and followings rather than friends, trying to be more friendly?

On Thursday Twitter outlined a host of changes that are coming to its app and specifically within direct messaging. For those that don’t know, as well as following and being followed on Twitter, users can actually talk to each other directly, with a DM.

Twitter’s enhancements to this feature will make using it feel a little more like a social messaging app. It is getting read receipts – so you’ll know if you’re being actively ignored – and typing indicators so that, like within Facebook’s messenger app, for instance, you’ll know that someone is currently drafting a response.

New! Direct Messages are more dynamic than ever with read receipts, typing indicators, and web link previews. pic.twitter.com/VEU92V5Gqj — Twitter (@twitter) September 8, 2016

How these changes will be greeted remains to be seen – the chances are if you’re following your actual friends on Twitter, you already have a huge number of existing ways to contact them, from SMS to Facebook, WhatsApp and beyond