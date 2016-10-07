Twitterati celebrated Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan who chews paan masala
New Delhi, Oct 07: Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is the new face of pan masala brand Pan Bahar. The advertisement shows Brosnan executing “Bond-sque stunts” with the aid of a “weaponised Pan Bahar tin-pack”.
However, this is not the first time that Brosnan has endorsed an Indian brand, the report said, adding that he had previously appeared in advertisements for Reid & Taylor.
Twitter took note of the development too, as netizens did everything from poking fun at it to pointing out the dangers of consuming tobacco products.
On Twitter, people are sharing pictures of their front page with hilarious jokes and Bond dialogues. The actor, not surprisingly, was a trending topic.
Here are some of the funniest reactions to the ads:
Meanwhile… ?
O James #PanBahar @PierceBrosnan pic.twitter.com/HaKrN4uaEg
— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 7, 2016
suno pakistannnnn…. ab James Bond bhi India ke saath hai!! #jamesbond #SurgicalStrike — from facebook (bamullaiza)
— Bhagwati (@piyubhar) October 7, 2016
@PierceBrosnan & Pan Bahar share the same initials & have Licensed to Kill.
Now Famous Dialogue :
“I’m bond..(Spit out)…James bond” pic.twitter.com/pjG3Qjovzg
— Puneet Arora (@puneetarora82) October 7, 2016
You know #Brexit was a bad idea when James Bond has to sell Pan Masala ? pic.twitter.com/TQoV5049aS
— ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Rajeev╤─── (@Rajeev4T) October 7, 2016
Nooo Pierce Brosnan, Stoooop!
We don’t want your mouth to look like this in few months….#PanBahar
James Bond pic.twitter.com/jKJb0XPIrd
— shraddha pawar ? (@shraddha_pawar5) October 7, 2016
Yes, we are in disbelief too.#PanBahar #PunBahar #JamesBond #LicensedToKill #PierceBrosnan #JamshedBond #TOI pic.twitter.com/20NkP3RGBT
— Ori (@oriserve) October 7, 2016
#PanBahar #JamesBond #PierceBrosnan pic.twitter.com/lZgpoOvf79
— Articlesblee India (@articlesblee_in) October 7, 2016
You know that Brexit has impacted UK’s economy severely when James Bond sells pan masala for a living. pic.twitter.com/H7bLXMo3qz
— The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) October 7, 2016
Watch the video ad Here: