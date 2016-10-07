Twitterati celebrated Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan who chews paan masala

New Delhi, Oct 07: Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is the new face of pan masala brand Pan Bahar. The advertisement shows Brosnan executing “Bond-sque stunts” with the aid of a “weaponised Pan Bahar tin-pack”.

However, this is not the first time that Brosnan has endorsed an Indian brand, the report said, adding that he had previously appeared in advertisements for Reid & Taylor.

Twitter took note of the development too, as netizens did everything from poking fun at it to pointing out the dangers of consuming tobacco products.

On Twitter, people are sharing pictures of their front page with hilarious jokes and Bond dialogues. The actor, not surprisingly, was a trending topic.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the ads:

suno pakistannnnn…. ab James Bond bhi India ke saath hai!! #jamesbond #SurgicalStrike — from facebook (bamullaiza) — Bhagwati (@piyubhar) October 7, 2016

@PierceBrosnan & Pan Bahar share the same initials & have Licensed to Kill. Now Famous Dialogue : “I’m bond..(Spit out)…James bond” pic.twitter.com/pjG3Qjovzg — Puneet Arora (@puneetarora82) October 7, 2016

You know #Brexit was a bad idea when James Bond has to sell Pan Masala ? pic.twitter.com/TQoV5049aS — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Rajeev╤─── (@Rajeev4T) October 7, 2016

Nooo Pierce Brosnan, Stoooop!

We don’t want your mouth to look like this in few months….#PanBahar

James Bond pic.twitter.com/jKJb0XPIrd — shraddha pawar ? (@shraddha_pawar5) October 7, 2016

You know that Brexit has impacted UK’s economy severely when James Bond sells pan masala for a living. pic.twitter.com/H7bLXMo3qz — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) October 7, 2016

Watch the video ad Here: