Twitterati go gaga over PornHub’s immediate response to ‘The Big Sick’ actor

Mumbai, December 29: The PornHub team took time out amidst Christmas celebration to acknowledge the actor of the Hollywood movie ‘The Big Sick’, which was allegedly uploaded by some anonymous user in the porn website.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, is also playing a role which  led  Twitter users to make fun of the whole incident.

It all began with Kumail Nanjiani, the actor of the movie taking to Twitter to inform about the presence of  ‘The Big Sick’  on Pornhub.

Kumail wrote, “For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under “interracial.” This is not a joke.”

However, the PornHub team immediately responded to Kumail’s tweet and reply to him, “Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck. The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through “big sick” videos on Christmas day. Thanks!”

The actor again replied to the Pornhub team that he does not want the film to be removed from that porn website.

The American romantic comedy is based on true love-story of Emily Gordon. The movie is based on the love story of an Asian boy and an American girl. The film was released a few months ago.

