Twitterati has a field day over Kylie Jenner’s babyname

The Kardashian-Jenner family is whimsical when it comes to baby names. After North West, Saint West, and Chicago West, here comes another pueril name from the family- Stormi.

Kylie Jenner shared the first photo of the newborn on Instagram and it was ‘liked’ over 12 million times.

But the trolling began when Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner shared the same picture with the caption- ‘Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly’

Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly 💕 💕💕 💕💕 #Repost @kyliejenner stormi 👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/YnhYsuCH0f — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 6, 2018

Here are some Twitter reactions to the name Stormi Webster:

The family of names is getting worse I tell you — lyndsey 👑 (@lyndsbeautiman) February 6, 2018

Rain will just be a copy of Reign. It a pattern here…. Kourt has the normal names

Kim has the directions

Rob has the visions

Kylie has the weather

Khlo will have the….. 🤔🤔🤔 — Nicola de.Villiers (@nick_dv) February 6, 2018

Khlo will end up having countries like India,China 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 yet again they are still quite nice names yano — Megan_GoldenChild😎👌🏼 (@meganblake01) February 6, 2018

Defos! Yet I love how celebrity can name their kids with such names and it’s all good. Like Shakespeare said : What is in a name? — Nicola de.Villiers (@nick_dv) February 6, 2018

Yeah it’s short for Stormhilda — Jess Kaminsky (@jesskaminsky14) February 6, 2018

its going to be stormi in north chicago tmrw with a bit of reign🤗🤗😍😍✌ — gold rose (@issa_gold_rose) February 6, 2018

stormi sounds like a dog name — taylor (@abeIfenty) February 6, 2018

Whenever I think “Stormi” I think of @StormyDaniels Now I’m not saying Kris & Kylie named her after the pornstar but it’s very coincidental https://t.co/YEfe39Nrav — Deniz Anderson (@DuanCulo) February 7, 2018

After the porn star or the weather in North West Chicago? — ❄Neverless ❤❄ (@DcMarsh64) February 6, 2018

Name the next child “cloudy with a chance of meatballs” please — Antonio Berry (@CEOTeamJesus) February 6, 2018

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling had the baby girl with rapper Travis Scott on February 1. The name comes as a surprise to the Netizens who theorized that Kylie and Travis would name their daughter Posie or Butterfly.