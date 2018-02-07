Twitterati has a field day over Kylie Jenner’s babyname

February 7, 2018 | By :
Twitterati has a field day over Kylie Jenner's babyname

The  Kardashian-Jenner family is whimsical when it comes to baby names. After North West, Saint West, and Chicago West, here comes another pueril name from the family- Stormi.

Kylie Jenner shared the first photo of the newborn on Instagram and it was ‘liked’ over 12 million times.

But the trolling began when Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner shared the same picture with the caption- ‘Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly’

Here are some Twitter reactions to the name Stormi Webster:

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling had the baby girl with rapper Travis Scott on February 1. The name comes as a surprise to the Netizens who theorized that Kylie and Travis would name their daughter Posie or Butterfly.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Kylie Jenner has reportedly married Tyga in private ceremony
Kylie Jenner is unable to believe that Kendall is 21
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner denies getting breast job
Rob Kardashian tweeted his half-sister Kylie Jenner’s phone number
Supermodel Kendall Jenner and reality TV star Kylie Jenner have bought themselves two new Ferrari Spiders
Kylie, Kendall Jenner got stuck in an elevator
Top