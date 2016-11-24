Twitterati outraged at Ranveer Singh sexist ad for Jack and Jones billboard

Mumbai,Nov24:Danish menswear brand Jack and Jones launched its campaign with the same name, with actor Ranveer Singh . But its latest billboard ad featuring actor Ranveer Singh has done quite some damage, showing insensitivity towards sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The ad features Singh, all decked up in formal clothes, lifting a woman on his shoulders. A butler is seen in the background, sporting a smirk. The worst part – the text reads: ‘Don’t hold back. Take your work home.’

Twitter users were agahast with the inextinguishable urge to portray women as sex objects?

Twitterati did not take the ad too casually either and attacked the brand.

Tamil actor Siddharth joined the club when he expressed his disgust towards the ad through a tweet:

A new low for women’s rights in the workplace in India. What were they thinking? #Fail pic.twitter.com/3PW5mMaKOt — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 20, 2016

It is not the first time that Siddharth has raise his voice against gender inequalities. He has often objected to women being dubbed as vamps while men being glorified as heroes for stalking the opposite gender in Hindi cinema. However, it is not just Siddharth who voiced his ire towards the brand and its ad.

According to a report by Mint, the ad was reported to the advertising industry watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). This forced the multinational company to withdraw the ad and apologise to the complainants. They responded to Siddharth’s tweet as well. However, rather than owning up, they decided to plug in their campaign again.

Regret that one of our billboards has caused distress, we did not intend to offend anyone. #NOTHOLDINGBACK and withdrawing it immediately. — JACK & JONES INDIA (@JackJonesIndia) November 21, 2016

It’s simple! Share your version of #DontHoldBack and stand a chance to rap with our very own firestarter!https://t.co/PMrLHMNN2b #Contest pic.twitter.com/xQwgdZ5Wtx — JACK & JONES INDIA (@JackJonesIndia) November 22, 2016

@rvgpl71 #NOTHOLDINGBACK and withdrawing it immediately, we regret that one of our billboards has caused distress. — JACK & JONES INDIA (@JackJonesIndia) November 24, 2016

Though the ad has been withdrawn, we are yet to hear from the brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.

It is a well-known fact that Singh takes personal interest even in the scripting of his commercials. He is also prompt with his replies on Twitter, whether it is accepting Hrithik Roshan’s dare to dance in the public wearing a Krrishcostume or responding to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Koffee with Karan Season 5 taking a dig at Singh wearing padded underwear in the promos of Befikre.