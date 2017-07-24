Twitterati tear into Rishi Kapoor for asking for toplessness after ICC women world cup final

New Delhi,July24:Rishi Kapoor’s tweet in which he joked about wanting a repeat of former Indian Cricket captain Saurav Ganguly’s memorable shirtless celebration at the Women’s World Cup final, was met with widespread disdain.

His tweet attracted several responses, most of which wondered if he was drunk while posting the image. Ganguly’s celebration came after the 2002 Natwest Cup final, in which India beat England.

On Sunday, the Indian women’s Cricket team lost the World Cup final to England at the same venue – Lords.

Here are some of the reactions Rishi Kapoor’s tweet got, and the replies he sent back.

WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017