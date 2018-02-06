Twitteratis asks | If Sachin deserves Bharat Ratna then why not Rahul Dravid?

Reports are coming that, Rahul Dravid is unhappy with giving him 50 lakh rupees for the U-19 world cup cricket victory. Cricket board had announced 30 lakhs rupees for each player and 20 lakhs for the coaching staffs. According to Indian Express, Rahul Dravid questions the disparity between the cash prizes and said that everyone should get equal prize money.

Dravid made another compassionate comment after receiving the trophy and he said that ”It’s a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we’ve had. I don’t want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids.”

Dravid is becoming the epitome of modesty and humility by Karma in his field and fans and followers are asking genuine questions about how authorities always taking his contributions taken for granted.

If Sachin deserves Bharat Ratna then why not Rahul Dravid?

See even after his retirement he is working on building the future of Indian Cricket and what Sachin has done?#Dravid #RahulDravid #U19WC #INDvsPAK #India — Lucid Dreamer (@iambhattad) January 30, 2018

This man possibly deserves the biggest credit. Always genuine, always honest, quintessential team man. I could listen to him all day. Congrats #RahulDravid #ICCU19WorldCup CHAMPIONS!! 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/un74XhTgok — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) February 3, 2018

Rahul Dravid is to cricket what Pullela Gopichand is to Badminton.#RahulDravid #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 3, 2018

And like he was throughout his career.. #RahulDravid quietly walks behind the shadow of his victorious boys. He might not have an individual WC medal, but this one as a coach is no less.. #LEGENDFOREVER #U19WC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 3, 2018

Pic 2: Man of Kohli#RahulDravid #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/oUiFtMjBnO — Rishikesh Singh (@iam_rishikesh_) February 3, 2018

More than cricketing career, the thing everyone admires about Rahul Dravid is his simpicity, sincerity and commitment. No expectation of fame, popularity and recognition. Such a soul is hard to find. #RahulDravid — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 3, 2018

A legendary player who couldn't win a world cup on his own. He comes back as a fully prepared coach n trains a team of kids to become world champions! Not in a film but in reality #RahulDravid truly #ChakDeIndia @richaanirudh @Priya_PRS @BCCI @vinodkapri @imVkohli @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/IjRVAua5Bf — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulsp11472) February 3, 2018

