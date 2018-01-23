Twitterati’s had a mix response to Akshay Kumar for associating with ABVP in the name of Women empowerment

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar spotted holding ABVP flag for the promotion of his new movie PadMan and advocating women empowerment in an event hosted at Delhi University. Twitterti’s questioned the action of Akshay Kumar for associating with ABVP in the name of women empowerment and doing promotion for ABVP instead of PadMan.

