Twitterati’s had a mix response to Akshay Kumar for associating with ABVP in the name of Women empowerment

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar spotted holding ABVP flag for the promotion of his new movie PadMan and advocating women empowerment in an event hosted at Delhi University. Twitterti’s questioned the action of Akshay Kumar for associating with ABVP in the name of women empowerment and doing promotion for ABVP instead of PadMan.

Dear @akshaykumar when members of ABVP whose flag u waved molested women in Jadavpur, BJP leader @DilipGhoshBJP said the women were “shameless” coz they displayed sanitary pads to resist menstrual taboos. Is this the ethos of #PadMan @mrsfunnybones? https://t.co/GOjIOys40n pic.twitter.com/cwhicsRGGB — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 23, 2018 Akshay Kumar holding ABVP showing his political inclination towards the saffron outfit and formerly he did a movie Toilet-Ek Prem Kadha that promotes government’s policy of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Mr. @akshaykumar is a Canadian citizen. In Canada, members of minorities, such as Akshay Kumar himself, enjoy full civil, political and cultural rights. Back home, Mr. Kumar holds the flag of student wing of RSS which wants to wipe out minorities & gives rape threats to women! pic.twitter.com/Qk2bbj2Std — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 23, 2018

Hello @akshaykumar, How will you feel if in Canada, a Canadian celebrity waves flag of an organization which is proponent of white supremacy & hates minorities? Will you ever want to watch his movies? pic.twitter.com/Q8e0SY4ev8 — Jas Oberoi (@iJasOberoi) January 23, 2018

Irony must have died to see Mr. @akshaykumar promoting the “cause of women empowerment and tax-free sanitary pads” with ABVP flag in his hand? https://t.co/gkJf1lkvmD — Anupam (@AnupamConnects) January 22, 2018