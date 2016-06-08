Twitter’s Android app gets new look

New York, June 8: Micro-blogging website Twitter is to roll out a new look Android app with a Material Design developed by Google.



The Material Design makes use of grid-based layouts, responsive animations and transitions, padding, and depth effects such as lighting and shadows.

The app is now split into four tabs — Home, Moments, Notifications and Messages — which you can move between by tapping the icons at the top of the screen, or using a horizontal swipe, technology blog Engadget reported on Wednesday.

Dragging across from the left-hand edge will reveal a side menu with shortcuts to your profile, lists and Twitter highlights.

The drop-down arrow at the top of the menu will let you switch accounts.

Twitter said the new design is rolling out to everyone on Android on Wednesday and will be available after an app update.