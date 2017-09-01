Two accident in Doda and  Karwara village, 2 killed, 11 injured in Jammu and Kashmir

September 1, 2017
Doda / Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 : At least two people were killed and four injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Doda’s Thathri on Friday morning.

All four injured were shifted to Doda’s  District Hospital for further treatment.

According to reports, In another incident, nine Army Jawans got injured after their vehicle skidded off NH1C near the Karwara village  in Jammu and Kashmir Reasi this morning.

All jawans were admitted in the nearby hospital and are now in stable condition. (ANI )

